DIASPORAWORLD

Shots fired near Sikh temple in UK, 3 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Police in the UK have stepped up patrols and arrested three people after shots were fired near a Sikh temple in Wolverhampton in central England.

“We were called shortly before 7 p.m. yesterday (April 9) to Upper Villiers Street, where an argument took place between occupants of two cars and shots were fired,” the Wolverhampton Police said on Monday.

One of these cars struck a vehicle being driven by a member of the public, who escaped unhurt.

Following initial enquiries at the scene, police stopped a car involved in the incident and arrested three men, who remain in custody as officers continue with their investigations.

Calling it an “isolated incident”, Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher said that the worshippers were safe and there was no reason for concern.

“We are confident this was an isolated incident and that there is no cause for wider concern in the community, including worshippers at the nearby gurdwara, we will maintain a presence to provide reassurance,” Fisher said.

A car park belonging to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara is currently closed, according to a local media report.

20230411-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    State Anti-Human Traffick unit to probe death of Gujarat family on...

    3 Indian students killed in US road accident

    Indian-American named NASA’s chief technologist

    Additional H-2B visas for FY 2023: USCIS