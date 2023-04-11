Police in the UK have stepped up patrols and arrested three people after shots were fired near a Sikh temple in Wolverhampton in central England.

“We were called shortly before 7 p.m. yesterday (April 9) to Upper Villiers Street, where an argument took place between occupants of two cars and shots were fired,” the Wolverhampton Police said on Monday.

One of these cars struck a vehicle being driven by a member of the public, who escaped unhurt.

Following initial enquiries at the scene, police stopped a car involved in the incident and arrested three men, who remain in custody as officers continue with their investigations.

Calling it an “isolated incident”, Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher said that the worshippers were safe and there was no reason for concern.

“We are confident this was an isolated incident and that there is no cause for wider concern in the community, including worshippers at the nearby gurdwara, we will maintain a presence to provide reassurance,” Fisher said.

A car park belonging to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara is currently closed, according to a local media report.

