By Sabrina Almeida

Music, merriment, delicious food – what’s not to love about Indian festivals, weddings, and other celebrations? Neighbours would probably say it’s the elevated levels of noise that accompany all our festivities. And Diwali, which is typically noisy, brings any negative feelings to the fore. So, it was not surprising that complaints about fireworks, reportedly being lit every evening for the past couple of days in Mississauga, dominated my Nextdoor neighbourhood group chat.

Several residents expressed their confusion about why a ‘festival of light’ had to be accompanied by loud horrendous sounds which terrified pets and unsettled people. Others were angered by the apparent disregard of revelers for the community around.

One could tell them to either put up or shut up, just like we did in India. What’s a couple of days of noise during a festival that is of great significance to Hindus as well as Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists, right? And what about the fireworks on Victoria Day and Canada Day, one might ask.

In reality there is little similarity, as fireworks on these Canadian holidays rarely last for more than 30 minutes. They’re also more about light displays when compared to the thunderous sounds of Diwali fireworks!!!

Diwali ‘crackers,’ as we referred to the fireworks in India, were a nuisance even when one lived in the home country. We mentally prepared ourselves for a week of deafening noise, while shutting all windows and doors every evening in an attempt to reduce the impact. There’d be a few fights among neighbours over the excessive noise and extremely hazardous nature of the fireworks which sometimes flew in through open windows and started fires in homes. But in the last few years local governments have clamped down on them in acknowledgement of the significant noise (as well as air pollution) and consequent mental and physical inconvenience to young children, the sick and elderly. Some Indian states have even restricted use of Diwali fireworks to one-hour time slots in the morning and evening as a result of this.

So, our Canadian neighbours are not being unreasonable when they complain about the noise nuisance during the days of Diwali. Naturally, communities with a large South Asian population have suffered the most. In Brampton, fireworks were reportedly going off till the early hours of the morning. Many Mississauga residents had similar complaints. With 3-1-1 operators unable to keep up with the influx of calls and not responding, complainants started calling 9-1-1 instead. Peel police then took to Twitter to urge people not to tie up the emergency lines ‘unnecessarily’. Meaning with complaints of fireworks.

Environment Canada also issued its first air quality statement in relation to the Diwali fireworks which it then withdrew after questions were raised about the festival being singled out. According to a news report, a joint statement released by the federal agency and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment warned “high levels of air pollution” were anticipated across parts of Toronto and surrounding areas Monday night due to expected fireworks for Diwali combining with light winds and stagnating weather conditions. While the weather service later removed the reference to Diwali, it still maintained its concerns about air quality.

Some who celebrate Diwali are upset by the “detrimental narrative” which they feel can create “discomfort” around the festival. In my opinion, the discomfort might be more on account of the personal experience people in the community might have rather than mere perception. Meaning noisy Christmas and holiday festivities might evoke the same dread around that season as Diwali does! So, let’s be considerate and not inconvenience our neighbours with noisy celebrations at any time of the year!!!