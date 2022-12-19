BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

‘Should I step down as head of Twitter?’ Musk asks in Twitter poll

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter owner Elon Musk started a poll on Monday asking users of the microblogging site if he should quit as Twitter head and also assured that he will abide by the poll results.

Musk tweeted from his account: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s poll.

Popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast said, “If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes.”

Musk later tweeted, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

On his tweet, a user commented, “Yep, he already has the new CEO picked out. Elon will retire to being Chairman of the Board and Tweeter.”

To this Musk replied, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

Meanwhile, last month, Musk had said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

He made the comment during testimony at a trial in the US, challenging his controversial pay compensation package at Tesla, and said that he does not wish to remain CEO of Twitter forever which he acquired in October.

20221219-091005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Higher input costs to impact steel cos’ profitability from Q3FY22: ICRA

    Investors may move part of their savings into gold due to...

    Scindia holds meeting on handling rush in busy airports

    US on track to default on national debt: Yellen