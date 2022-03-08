Show cause notice to 71 Bihar IPS officers for not giving property details

The home department of Bihar government has issued show cause notices to 71 IPS officers for failing to submit lists of their movable and immovable assets.

As per the state government rule, all officers have to submit lists of their own assets for the yearly analysis. The last date of submitting the details of properties was February 28.

The officers have to submit the details of their assets and reply to show cause notice till March 31.

The General administration of the state home department had issued a letter in this regard on August 27, 2021 and asked every officer to submit the details.

The 71 officers include Sheel Vardhan Singh, Manmohan Singh, S. Rajan, Neeraj Sinha, Praveen Vashistha, A.K. Ambedkar, B. Srinivasan, Arvind Kumar, Amit Kumar, Dr Paresh Saksena, A.S. NIlekar Chandra, Pankaj Kumar Darad, Jagmohan, Sudhanshu Kumar, Nishant Kumar Tiwari, Amit Lodha, Ratna Sanjay, Om Bhaskar, Sidhartha Mohan jain, Shafi-ul-Haq, Daljeet Singh, Vikas Vaman, Nitasha Guria, Navin Chandra Jha, Babu Ram, Jayant Kant, A. Trivedi, Rajiv Mishra, Hari Prasad, Kamya Mishra, and others.

