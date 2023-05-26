INDIA

Show cause notice to UP teacher who made indecent proposal

NewsWire
0
0

Prof Alok Singh, principal of the TD College, affiliated to Purvanchal University, has issued a show cause notice to the teacher who allegedly sought sexual favours from a girl student, promising to get her passed in the B.Ed and TET examinations in return.

Prof Singh told reporters that he had seen the video and sent the show cause notice to the teacher concerned, asking him to explain his conduct within three days.

The principal also said that he had apprised the management of the viral video which will decided on the further course of action in the matter.

Replying to a question, he said that the girl in the video had neither come forward to lodge a complaint and nor was he aware of her identity.

Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the principal’s office and demanded action against the teacher

The Uttar Pradesh Police have already ordered an inquiry into the viral video .

A police spokesman said that though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, the police have taken suo moto cognizance of the video and initiated a probe.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says “abhi nahin”.

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on the social media to expose the teacher.

20230526-141803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Max Healthcare’s net profit jumps 7% to Rs 269 cr in...

    ‘Alternative’ pharmacies new hubs of Goa’s drugs biz

    Puducherry postpones opening of schools, colleges

    Former minister Ramveer Upadhyay resigns from BSP