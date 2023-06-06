INDIA

Show me a party which has not joined hands with BJP, asks Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that it is an “open secret” that many Congress leaders in states, including Karnataka, have joined hands with the BJP for their selfish goals.

His statement has assumed importance amid rumours of a tie-up between the BJP and his JD-S in the state for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Addressing reporters at party headquarters, Deve Gowda made the statement while answering questions on a possible alliance of his party with the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will he take the lead if like-minded parties come together to form a front against the BJP.

Deve Gowda was also questioned on whether he will support the efforts of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to form a front against the BJP. In response, Deve Gowda said that he will answer this question if the reporters are able to show one party which has pursued politics without joining hands with the BJP.

Various parties in different states have a direct or an indirect understanding with the BJP, and many leaders of Congress party are hand in glove with the BJP, he alleged.

“We can see the trend in Karnataka. There is nothing to hide in this matter,” he said.

He said that the JD-S would focus on upcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and BBMP elections.

“The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled later. Then a decision would be taken on contestants, how many seats we have to contest.

“I will not sit quietly at home. I will take up tours and organise the party. Campaigning will be taken in all 28 parliamentary constituencies and give representation to all communities. A committee would be formed to implement the objectives,” he stated.

Asked whether he will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 91-year-old Deve Gowda maintained that his party would take a call on that.

20230606-172002

