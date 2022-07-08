Following complaints about the overall conduct of junior lawyers, the Trivandrum Bar Association has issued notice to them, warning of disciplinary action if they do not change their attitude.

Seniors have expressed their concern about the juniors’ “disrespectful behaviour, casual conduct” and even their attire.

The notice said that the Bar Association has been receiving several complaints regarding the casual conduct and attire of junior lawyers.

“Several complaints regarding the indifferent attitude of certain junior members of the Bar are being received at the office continuously, relating to the disrespectful behaviour shown to the senior lawyers and casual dressing manner and submissions before the courts,” the notice stated.

The seniors are upset because the juniors wear half-length trousers and sleeveless blouses, which according to the Association, is disrespectful of the dress code expected of lawyers.

“It is also noticed that certain junior lawyers are wearing dresses like three-fourth (calf-length) bottoms, sleeveless blouses causing total disrespect to the mandatory dressing code of our profession. Already a notice was issued on this behalf,” it said.

Therefore, the notice urged senior members of the Bar to advise junior lawyers to amend their ways, failing which the Association may be forced to take disciplinary action.

“Senior lawyers of the bar may kindly advise the juniors attached to your office to wear proper uniform to maintain the dignity of our profession, if not, TBA will be constrained to initiate disciplinary actions against them,” the association cautioned.

Just a month ago, the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) also asked junior lawyers and law interns to maintain decorum and follow the dress code prescribed for lawyers by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Kerala High Court.

