The wolves are howling in unison as after ‘Param Sundari’, Kriti Sanon is back to shaking a leg on the first song from her upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’, titled ‘Thumkeshwari’.

The funky dance number sees Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon swaying to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography. But, the major takeaway from the song is Shraddha Kapoor, who also features grooving to the upbeat number.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan said in a statement: “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track.”

‘Bhediya’ belongs to the horror-comedy universe of producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Shraddha featuring in the song takes the viewers back to the ‘Stree’ days and piques the interest of the audience behind this appearance of her in the song and if she will have a cameo in the film as well.

About working on the song, Kriti said: “I had an absolute ball shooting for ‘Thumkeshwari’. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience.”

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who also wrote the lyrics for ‘Param Sundari’, Thumkeshwari is a peppy number crooned by the music directors themselves along with Ash King and Rashmeet Kaur.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, ‘Bhediya’ is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, will have a pan-India theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

