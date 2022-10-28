ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha appears in ‘Thumkeshwari’, raises curiosity bar for ‘Bhediya’

NewsWire
0
0

The wolves are howling in unison as after ‘Param Sundari’, Kriti Sanon is back to shaking a leg on the first song from her upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’, titled ‘Thumkeshwari’.

The funky dance number sees Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon swaying to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography. But, the major takeaway from the song is Shraddha Kapoor, who also features grooving to the upbeat number.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan said in a statement: “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track.”

‘Bhediya’ belongs to the horror-comedy universe of producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Shraddha featuring in the song takes the viewers back to the ‘Stree’ days and piques the interest of the audience behind this appearance of her in the song and if she will have a cameo in the film as well.

About working on the song, Kriti said: “I had an absolute ball shooting for ‘Thumkeshwari’. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience.”

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who also wrote the lyrics for ‘Param Sundari’, Thumkeshwari is a peppy number crooned by the music directors themselves along with Ash King and Rashmeet Kaur.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, ‘Bhediya’ is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, will have a pan-India theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

20221028-135603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

    Kamya Panjabi: I am very selfish as an actor and want...

    Alia Bhatt tests negative for Covid-19

    Sara Ali Khan seen having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill at...