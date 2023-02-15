ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ wedding sequence

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Shraddha Arya speaks about the wedding sequence in the show and how challenging it was to work on her bridal look.

The actress, who will be shown getting married for the second time, after the five-year-leap, to Arjun Suryavanshi(played by Shakti Arora), said: “Preeta is one of the most loved TV characters and I have to say her journey has been very unique.”

She added that to make the wedding look more special she thought of designing the look herself.

“To be honest, I really wanted to make the track special; hence, I personally conceptualised my new wedding look by myself. In fact, when the team had started planning for this particular look, I asked them if I could design my own wedding look and they readily agreed,” she shared.

In the show, before the leap, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) was shown as the wife of Karan Luthra (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar). After Dheeraj left the show, Shakti joined the daily soap and it will be revealed in the coming episodes to the family that he is Karan only. However, right now everyone thinks of him as Arjun and he is getting married to Preeta.

The actress shares how challenging it was to work on her wedding look and she had to sit for hours with the stylists to conceptualise it perfectly.

“After a few brainstorming sessions with the stylists and the creative team, we came up with a fascinating look and I am sure the sequence will grab everyone’s attention. I chose an elegant and slightly embroidered outfit and though it was heavy, I loved the final look to the core. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum and let the outfit shine,” she added.

Shraddha said that though this won’t be her first wedding in the show, she is still excited about the wedding sequence and her look.

“I must add that I have got married a number of times in Kundali Bhagya, but I still wanted to look as beautiful as a new bride during the sequence. In fact, when I walked onto the set, everyone hooted for me, which felt like a mini achievement. My husband also loved my look, but I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to the whole high-octane sequence,” she concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20230215-133604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rihanna: You will still get music from me

    Shoots On Pause: South to rework economics

    Aditya Rawal had to sit for 2 hours everyday for make-up,...

    Harman Singha of ‘Potluck’ recounts what made him switch careers