‘Kundali ‘Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya talked about the entire sequence for which she will be donning the look of a sardar in the show and she also added that it was quite challenging to get into the look.

She shared: “‘Kundali Bhagya’ has been a challenging show for me since the start, and there’s no doubt that I’m enjoying every bit of it and learning a lot. When I got to know that Anjum Fakih and I will be impersonating as turban-clad sardars, I was very excited.”

In the recent episodes, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) decided to disguise themselves as sardars so that they can enter Arjun’s (Shakti Arora) house and find out his real identity.

The actress, who worked in TV shows such as ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ and ‘Dream Girl’ shared further about the challenges they faced while getting into the look of Sikh men.

“In fact, initially, it was a little difficult and uncomfortable for me to act wearing a turban and stick on a fake beard and moustache for so many hours, but I must say it was a very different experience altogether. But I am sure we also looked really delightful in this disguise,” she concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

