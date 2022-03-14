ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha Arya recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ look for ‘Kundali Bhagya’

By NewsWire
‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya recreated Deepika Padukone’s look as Shantipriya from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om for the retro party theme in the show.

The actress shares how she loved the character of Shantipriya and Deepika Padukone’s performance.

Talking about the sequence in the show, Shraddha says: “We are shooting a sequence where we are celebrating Mahesh Papa’s (essayed by Naveen Sain) birthday and the theme of the party is retro. All family members dressed to impress, and the shoot left us wanting for more. I am recreating the look of Shantipriya from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’.”

She further speaks about her retro look in the show: “I have tried multiple looks with a countless number of costumes, and I have shown my versatility on many occasions in the past for our viewers. Shantipriya’s character is one of my favourite characters which Deepika Padukone essayed.”

“I am always excited for new challenges, and this fresh avatar was a comfortable change. The look in the 70s and 80s was interesting and charming. The retro look is royal, and it excites me, always. The viewers will get to see me in this look in a few upcoming episodes, and I am sure it will be exciting for the viewers as well,” adds the actress.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

