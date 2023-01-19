ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha is looking for answers to ‘what’s most difficult part of love in 2023’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is amping up the curiosity for her upcoming release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

On Thursday, the actress shared a social media post stating that her mind is clouded with thoughts of what’s the most difficult part of modern love of the year 2023.

The trigger for the question came after she saw the trailer of the film which will be open to public consumption only by Monday. But, for now the thought seems to be simmering in her mind and has asked for aid from her followers to share what they think is the most difficult part of love in current times.

Shraddha uploaded a picture of herself smiling. She captioned the picture, “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which brings Shraddha and Ranbir together for the first time on screen, is modern-day rom-com with a fresh and contemporary take on love and relationships. The first look of the film, which dropped on the Internet a few days back, has already created waves with the audience getting eager to dig more about the film.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.

20230119-142004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samantha opens up on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya on ‘Koffee...

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal memes flood internet

    ‘Shark’ Namita Thapar tells Big B she named her sons after...

    Popular TV actress Charrul Malik regrets divide between film and TV...