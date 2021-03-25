New Delhi, March 25 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been signed has the brand ambassador of Jaipur-based home furnishings brand  Bella Casa.

Shraddha will co-create and endorse the label’s new collection ‘Shades of Shraddha’ across all Indian markets. This alliance will also entitle the actor to a part of the company’s equity and ensure a deeper involvement in the brand’s business strategy.

Elated to associate with a brand, the Bollywood star mentions she is looking forward to being a part of its unfolding story. “To support the growth of the country, we must advance more opportunities towards the development of worthwhile homegrown brands such as Bella Casa. I share the brand’s core beliefs and am proud to back an honourable brand that is steeped in such history. The label may have had humble beginnings, but their commitment and hard work has made them one of the best home fashion challenger brands in India.”

She adds: “Their quality and designs wooed me, and I am keen to co-develop a new line with them for Indian and International markets.”

Having begun its journey as a bootstrapped start-up in the consumer brand space, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. (BCFRL) is said to be one of India’s largest manufacturers and distributors of chic home textile products.

A gold medalist in Master of Fashion Management from NIFT, New Delhi, its CEO, Saurav Gupta was instrumental in signing Shraddha as investor and brand ambassador.

He says: “Bella Casa envisions becoming one of the most admired and successful fashion companies in India. We are very pleased to associate with Shraddha Kapoor and trust that this investment will catalyze our process of expanding to different parts of the country as well as introduce newer product lines. We look forward to a long-standing alliance with her and strongly believe that it will substantiate the brand philosophy we have.” (Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

