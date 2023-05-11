ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha Kapoor cuts her hair, flaunts her short bob in new pic

Ditching her long tresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has got a new short hairstyle.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she showcased her new short bob, which barely reaches her shoulder. The actress is seen dressed in a powder pink top paired with light blue denims.

Shraddha captioned the selfie: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.”

It is not clear if her new look is for a role in a film as the actress did not share much about it. However, her fans could not stop gushing over her make over.

One wrote: “Too cute.”

Another said: “Beautiful”.

“Cute,” said a user.

Looking at the picture, a netizen professed love for the actress by saying: “I love you.”

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ directed by Luv Ranjan.

She will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao once again.

