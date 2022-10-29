Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s song ‘Thumkeshwari’ from the film ‘Bhediya’, has hinted that she will be back with the second installment of popular horror comedy film ‘Stree’.

Shraddha makes a sizzling special appearance in Thumkeshwari, as she shakes a leg with an awestruck Varun in the song. Her presence makes one wonder will Stree and Bhediya come face to face in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe.

Talking about her appearance, Shraddha said: “Guess who’s back? Thumkeshwari just gives you a little sneak peek that I’m coming back. Stree is back! It’s a super vibe. It’s so nice to be back on set with Bhediya…It’s so exciting for me because we’re going to start Stree 2 very soon.”

‘Thumkeshwari’ features Varun and Kriti in a desi avatar as they strike a few masala moves and flaunt killer chemistry.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

