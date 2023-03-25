ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha Kapoor reveals reason behind living her ‘childhood dream’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shraddha Kapoor agrees that there is a “big sense of responsibility” on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her “childhood dreams”.

With so much love coming her way and hopes riding on her, does Shraddha, whose latest release is ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’, feel the pressure?

In a conversation with IANS, Shraddha said: “It definitely adds a big sense of responsibility. I feel that I am here to entertain people and I want to keep doing that. I need to be a part of films that will provide that.”

The actress added: “So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it’s also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences… They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility.”

Looking forward, Shraddha has the second installment of the 2018 comedy horror film ‘Stree’.

20230325-155604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fatima Sana Shaikh starts prepping for ‘Sam Bahadur’, shares pic...

    Kaushiki Rathore on facing casting couch in initial years of her...

    Imran Khan declined Dev Anand’s offer to act in ‘Awwal Number’,...

    Mahesh Manjrekar on working with Hollywood stunt director Don Lee in...