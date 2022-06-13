Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, has allegedly been detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs on Sunday, June 12, night at a party.

Siddhanth, who is the son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is being held along with a group of people all of whom are suspected to have consumed drugs.

As reported by India Today, the Bengaluru police showed up at a party because of an anonymous tip-off and so they raided a hotel in MG Road where the party was supposedly taking place.

The police suspected that some of the guests of the party had consumed drugs and so a few random samples have been sent for testing. Amongst all the guests, six samples came positive for drugs, Siddhanth Kapoor’s sample was one of them.

As yet no statement has been made by the family and there are no updates on Siddhanth Kapoor. For now, he is in police custody and no reports have been filed yet.

An official conformation from Siddhanth’s team or his family is also awaited. It seems as though Bollywood and drug controversies are unending. Only recently, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) after a gruelling eight months of being in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

For the unversed, in October last year, Aryan Khan along with a few others were in a cruise on the way to Goa when the NCB conducted a spot raid and found drugs and other banned substances.

Aryan Khan along with a few friends of his were sent to judicial custody so they could be investigated further, as the NCB suspected that they were part of a larger drug cartel conspiracy.

Eventually though, it was found that Aryan Khan was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the meanwhile, he had to endure nearly four weeks of being in custody before he was granted bail and since then the young Khan has kept a low profile. Shahrukh Khan, too maintained a stoic silence through it all and even now, when King Khan is busier than ever, it is clear that he will only ever talk about his work. All that happened with Aryan Khan is strictly off limits and Shahrukh Khan has decided to deal with it as privately as possible.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Siddhanth Kapoor will be handled. More details on the situation are awaited.