Shraddha Kapoor is very busy at the moment shooting in Spain along with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s as yet untitled movie. This will be the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha share screen space.

In the midst of it, as per reports, Shraddha has already signed up for another movie. Rather she is coming back to reprise her role from the popular horror comedy movie, ‘Stree’. As per reports, Shraddha has signed up to be a part of the prequel for ‘Stree’ which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Of course, she is already reprising her role in the upcoming movie, ‘Bhediya’ where Janhvi Kapoor will also be featuring in her role as ‘Roohi’, this prequel is expected to be a completely different movie which reportedly traces the story of ‘Stree’ before she lands up in Chanderi.

As per an exclusive report in Peeping Moon, a source stated that filmmaker Dinesh Vijan is looking to build a cinematic universe a lot like the MCU but in the Bollywood horror comedy genre.

After ‘Stree’ and ‘Roohi’ and now ‘Bhediya’ joining the pool, the franchise is apparently planning sequels and prequels of these movies.

If these reports are true, then it means the team is busy building up back stories for each character in these movies before they all meet in ‘Bhediya’. So, the ‘Stree’ prequel will be the backstory of the Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree’.

The ‘Stree’ prequel is expected to be directed by Marathi movie maker Aditya Sarpotdar, who is right now working on another horror comedy called, ‘Kakuda’, which stars Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh in central roles. ‘Kakuda’ is currently in the post production stage and the ‘Stree’ prequel is expected to start shooting sometime in August 2022.

This ties up well with Shraddha Kapoor’s schedule, who should have wrapped up Luv Ranjan’s shoot schedule by then. No mention yet on expected release date. Shraddha’s movie with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan is said to be a romantic comedy and now fans are eagerly waiting for when the title of then movie will be officially announced.