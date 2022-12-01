INDIA

Shraddha murder case: Aaftab’s narco test concludes

Narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, an accused in the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, concluded on Thursday, according to sources.

The test was successful and provided several clues to the investigators, they added.

Aaftab was taken to Ambedkar hospital around 8.30 a.m. for his narco test, which started around 10 a.m and ended at 12.30 p.m, they said.

His polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini ended on Tuesday.

According to a senior FSL official, Aaftab’s polygraph test is now complete and a detailed report will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.

The sources said that Polygraph and narco tests were imperative in the case, as Aaftab was deceptive in nature during interrogation and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them across various places over a period of 18 days.

20221201-150606

