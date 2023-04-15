INDIA

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death in the Mehrauli area, and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

Arguments on charges were also completed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, seeking the release of his daughter’s remains to perform last rites, Vikas Walkar had moved an application in the court.

To this, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said that the police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

Poonawala has been booked for the offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

