Shraddha murder case: Police get L-G nod to appoint spl public prosecutors

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors in connection with the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad would be representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter at the court.

Meanwhile, a source on Thursday said that the blood samples collected by the forensic teams from the flat had matched with Sharddha.

Delhi Police had received two reports, DNA and polygraph test while narco test report is still pending. Police said that once all three reports come, they will submit them to the court.

As per sources, the DNA of the pieces of bones recovered from the Mehrauli forest area matched with Shraddha’s father’s samples.

The Delhi Police investigating the case had recovered 13 bone pieces after Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha who was his live-in partner, told the investigators that he chopped her body into several pieces and dumped them into the forest area.

Poonawalla is in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail No. 4.

