Shraddha-Rajkummar flick ‘Stree 2’ themed around ‘headless horror’

The highly-anticipated ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit ‘Stree’, has been making waves among fans since its announcement.

On Tuesday, the makers officially announced the commencement of the ‘Stree 2’ shoot, along with releasing the theme of the movie. But, unlike the prequel, which had a message ‘O stree kal aana’, it has been replaced with ‘O stree raksha karna’.

The spooky video released by the makers shows a dark quiet road of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, with a poster on the wall saying ‘missing’ and some photos attached with it.

Then, it displays the theme — ‘sarkate ka aatank’ (headless horror — with the shadow of a hand holding a head, as the backdrop.

Along with the video, the makers wrote, “Ek baar phir Chanderi mein phaila aatank! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh – August 2024!”

The announcement left fans in an instant frenzy and the comment section was flooded with love and excitement. The comments included “Can’t wait”, “Nice teaser”, “Naari Shakti”, “O Shraddha jaldi aana Stree 2 lekar”, “Goosebumps”, “Woooohoooooo”, among others.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shraddha’s appearance in ‘Stree 2’, which promises to be an enthralling blend of horror and comedy, just like its predecessor.

The first ‘Stree’ garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

2023071137422

