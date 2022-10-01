ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shraddha recalls on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj in ‘Kundali Bhagya’

TV actress Shraddha Arya got emotional during an award function while remembering her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar in the family drama ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Shraddha and her co-actor Shakti Arora received the ‘Best Jodi Award’ and this made her recall her pairing with Dheeraj as Karan Luthra in the show.

There were many changes in the show post-two-year leap and most important was Dheeraj leaving the fictional drama and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is shown to develop a bond with Arjun Suryavanshi(Shakti Arora). Thus, they both received this special award but Shraddha still felt that Dheeraj deserved it more as their pairing is quite old.

“For a second I wondered, why are we getting the ‘Favourite Jodi’ award, our pairing happened just some time back, then I realised, this award is not Shakti and Shraddha’s, it is Karan and Preeta’s. I don’t know, I never get emotional, I don’t know how I am getting emotional,” she said.

She thanked Dheeraj for creating romantic chemistry with her in the show: “It’s Karan-Preeta’s legacy that Arjun is keeping alive. Thank you, Karan a.k.a Dheeraj, for making this spectacular, amazing, and glorious Jodi with me.”

“And thank you Shakti for keeping the glamour, the love, the ‘anok-jhok'(light-hearted argument), and love for this jodi alive and taking it forward. Thank you so much for this Jodi award. It’s everything,” she concluded expressing her gratitude for the award.

‘Zee Rishtey Awards’ airs on Zee TV.

