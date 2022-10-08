Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has been a part of some critically acclaimed films in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has had a gala time during a holiday in Singapore.

Sharing pictures from her Singapore dump on her social media, the actress wrote: “Went to an amusement park after what felt like a 100 years. Jolly. Went on the mummy ride and screamed out “mummmy” and instantly realised the humour in it.”

Adding further, she wrote about her culinary experience: “Went for a very nice Peranakan cuisine dinner. Exquisite. Ate so much street food. Tried a bite of Durian mousse too. I’ve now joined the anti-durian forces.”

She also attended the grand prix and her share of ‘oops missed something at home’ as she revealed: “Went for three days of the grand prix. Unforgettable. It was hot and a lot of beer was consumed. I forgot my sunglasses back in India so I had to buy an overpriced merch cap and picked the F1 logo cap because that’s as non-committal as it gets (sic).”

“Hey, I’m here for the sport. A girl is allowed to take her time to pick a team no? I want to marry Daniel Ricciardo though. The stories of my love for him are famous. There was beer on the rainy days too, did I mention?”, she added.

Her holiday was blessed by the rain gods as the clouds descended heavily during her tour. “Speaking of the rain, the devil himself descended upon us in the form of torrential rains. Everyone was wearing white shoes and everyone went home weeping. People were falling all over the place thanks to the slush.”

She further said: “I watched Westlife Live! Those who do not share my enthusiasm for Westlife can please go stand in one corner. Teenage Shraddha is beaming. I watched the Black Eyed Peas too but Westlife is what made me so happy.”

The last picture of me standing under that warning sign is so funny. I laughed and laughed and laughed. Sunscreen was worn on all the days. This is my Singapore dump. Thank you for reading this far”, she concluded her post.

