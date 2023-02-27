BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Shree Cement, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) among successful bidders for coal mines

NewsWire
Shree Cement and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) were among the major bidders who, on Monday, secured bids under forward e-auction of coal mines which was conducted by the government.

A total of 10 coal mines were put up for forward auction, out of which Shree Cement got Datima mine in Chhattisgarh while Dalmia Cement (Bharat) secured Mandla North mine in Madhya Pradesh.

CG Natural Resources Private Ltd, Rama Cement Industries Private Ltd and Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Ltd were some of the other successful bidders.

Monday was the first day of the forward e-auction of those mines, whose auctions for commercial purposes, had been launched by the Coal Ministry on November 3, 2022.

Out of the 10 mines which were put up for auction, six coal mines were fully explored while four of them were partially explored.

The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 1,866 million tonnes.

