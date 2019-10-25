Shreyas Iyer inks deal with IMG Reliance

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) IMG Reliance has added another rising star in Indian Cricket to its list of talents with the inclusion of batting sensation — Shreyas Iyer. IMG Reliance will be handling Iyer’s commercial interests, brand building and management along with other off-field engagements. IMG Reliance already boasts of top names in its rank including run-machine Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and the flamboyant Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal. This deal is another addition to IMG Reliance’s roster of the young brigade of Indian cricket.

Shreyas, who won the IPL emerging player award in 2017, is widely considered as the future of India’s batting line-up with his fearless and solid style of play. On April 27, 2018, Shreyas became the youngest player to captain the Delhi Capitals team at the age of 23 years and 142 days, also the fourth youngest overall in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The team, which boasts of big Indian and foreign players, had Iyer lead them to infuse fresh blood into the squad. The youngster has since, not only exhibited his batting expertise amassing big scores but also led the franchise to their first play-off spot in the history of IPL in 2019.

The right-handed batsman played an integral role in helping Team India seal the recently concluded One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands. Having been entrusted with the crucial middle-order role, Iyer scored back to back half centuries, impressing all stakeholders.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shreyas said, “I am really excited to be associated with IMG Reliance. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and with their experience in handling other stalwarts in Indian cricket, I look forward to a fruitful partnership with them.”

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sales, IMG Reliance said, “We are delighted to welcome Shreyas on board the IMG Reliance family, adding to our bunch of world-class talents. He is a strong competitor on the pitch and stands out as an ambitious and confident individual off it. He represents young India with his fearless attitude coupled with the combination of confidence and humility. One of the brightest prospects in Indian Cricket with a rapidly increasing fan base, Shreyas promises to be a strong pillar in the Indian batting line-up and we are happy to partner with him in his journey.”

–IANS

bbh/