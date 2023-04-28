ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film ‘Poshter Boyz’

NewsWire
0
0

Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi film industry, spoke about the sequel to his 2014 Marathi film ‘Poshter Boyz’ starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi, Aniket Vishvasrao in lead roles and Pooja Sawant, Neha Joshi in female lead cast.

The film was produced by Shreyas.

Shreyas said: “To have a hit film is a good accomplishment but to have such a hit film that people demand a second part is the greatest feeling in the world. I have big dreams for the sequel and I just hope it does as well as the first.”

Talking about his role in ‘Poshter Boyz 2’, he said: “My role in this movie is essentially the presenter and my wife will be producing this film. It was the same equation when we had produced the first part in Marathi in 2014. It will remain the same unless my director wishes, then I would love to do a cameo or a guest appearance in this one as well just the way I had done in ‘Poshter Boyz’. The main cast and crew which includes Dilip Prabhavalkar, Aniket Vishwasrao and Hrishikesh Joshi along with the gorgeous Pooja Sawant and the wonderful Neha Joshi.”

He added: “So the first part was set in Maharashtra but this time the film is travelling out of India. It is extremely contemporary which all the ages will relate with. The story is desi and the characters are desi and it tells of their struggle in a different country. The movie as a whole is going to be a complete family entertainer and a clean entertainer. I’m looking forward to producing this one once again after 9 years for my audience who have been waiting a long time for this.”

20230428-152405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farooq Sheikh helped me pass my third year exams: Kavita Krishnamurti

    ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ set for sequel, Salman Khan confirms at ‘RRR’ event

    Kerala prof sets engineering question paper around ‘Minnal Murali’ theme

    Vijay Subramaniam explains if the creator economy prepared to face the...