Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in the Marathi and Hindi film industry, talked about the challenges of dubbing the dialogues in Hindi for the Telugu blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and also for the trailer of its sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Written and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The story is about a labourer Pushpa Raj, who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Shreyas recalled working with the team of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and said: “When I dubbed for the first part, I had never imagined for the film to go so big, and this time when I returned to dub, I knew how huge a project this was. But that particular line, in the end, was what hit me hard, it gave me goosebumps, and that nostalgia of my journey with ‘Pushpa’ was just amazing to revisit.”

Shreyas has been part of several movies such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Welcome To Sajjanpur’, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Golmaal Again’, and many more. He also did Hindi dubbing in 2009 for the English film, ‘The Lion King’. Shreyas will be seen playing the role of former late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’.

He has recently also done the dubbing for the trailer of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and said that it is quite a challenging job.

“The dubbing for the trailer of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ was like refreshing my memory. It was a challenge to match the mood, also the voice modulation which had to hit the chord, and being a perfectionist I wanted to feel the character and perfectly match with the emotions of them. For example if the character is chewing something, I have to sound in a similar way. So, it was needed to have proper coordination between the voice and character’s action. I am sure people will love the sequel too,” he concluded.

