ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in ‘The Last Flight’

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in a web series titled ‘The Last Flight’, releasing on April 9.

The web series, which will release in Hindi and Marathi, is an anthology of stories dealing with the aspects of line-of-duty, the glorious victory and struggles at the battle field.

Shreyas said: “I am honoured to be playing the role of Major Atul Gajre in The Last Flight. The series is based/inspired from his life. It’s an inspiring true story & is a reminder of their love, sacrifice & their heroic struggles which I believe are timeless. I had a great time working on sets with Deepakji and the entire cast and crew.”

They also narrate their heart warming, emotional, sensitive side of these heroes. These heroic stories are narrated by the legendary warrior ‘Chatrapati Shivaji’.

The web series goes live on the 9th of April. Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Major Atul Gajre, who sacrificed his life saving thousands of innocent lives, while he was on his last flight with his co-pilot, Capt Bhanu Pratap.

Director Deepak Pandey said: “The objective behind the story line of The Last Flight is to inspire youth, understand our heroes and idolize them. These brave courageous heroes never die, though they sleep in dust, their legacy nerves a thousand living men. We are excited to be showcasing the stories of unsung heroes.”

Producer Falguni Shah, on why they created this show: “The stories of their courage and passion are larger than life and need to come to the forefront. These heroes too have families and the bond, the ties and support they get from their families goes a long way in their journey.”

“These people are also in a way making a huge sacrifice, we want to show the world such beautiful and poignant stories so that people can truly be grateful to our heroes and their families”

The series will be releasing on EORTV.

20220405-143214

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grammys 2022: Doja Cat, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo add glamour to red...

    Natalie Portman was the ‘biggest nerd’ in school

    Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn among celebs slamming Atlanta shoot-out

    ‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, film producers