Italian actress Giorgia Andriani, who made her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade’s ‘Welcome To Bajrangpur’, said that she is quite close to the culture and traditions of India, and that she is attached to Mumbai after staying in in the city for six years.

Giorgia spoke about her Holi celebration plans and her affinity with the heritage of India.

She said: “I have been in Mumbai for the past six years now, and I am particularly attached to the city, it’s just the feeling. It’s true. Mumbai sucks you in and does not allow you to go anywhere else. I love the festivities and the culture here and now I call it my home.”

Giorgia continued: “Last year, I played holi for the first time and I loved it. There’s something about this festival, the smell of freshly cooked namkeens, pichkaris and colours! It’s like a party with the city! Everywhere you go, people are enjoying themselves, having fun.”

The actress further added: “Since I have been here so long, surrounded by this amazing culture, people and food, I was bound to feel a sense of belonging to this place. I am learning Marathi now, or at least trying as its grammar is really complex.

20230308-115604