INDIA

Shrikant Tyagi to launch campaign with Tyagi community

NewsWire
0
0

The Tyagi community is gearing up for an agitation against the BJP.

After getting released from jail, BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi held a meeting with members of the Tyagi community in Muzaffarnagar on Monday evening and said that the community was planning to hold a gathering of the Tyagi-Brahmin societies soon.

Shrikant Tyagi had been booked under the Gangsters Act and relevant IPC sections after he abused and shoved a woman resident of his society in Noida following an argument over illegal encroachments a few months ago.

He said that the members of Tyagi society, who are also BJP workers, are feeling insecure. “We are going to take a big decision in the coming days, which will be announced after holding a massive rally in the NCR, soon.”

Shrikant Tyagi has been visiting villages that have a sizeable Tyagi population in this regard.

“Shrikant Tyagi has been unfairly targeted. We are planning to confront the BJP, and we will elect a member who belongs to our community,” said Mangram Tyagi, a prominent leader of the community.

Addressing the gathering of the Tyagi Samaj, Shrikant said: “I accept that misbehaving with any woman is wrong, but is it wrong to protect one’s honour? That was the reaction to the action. I was just protecting my honour, that was my only fault and for it, I was booked under the Gangster Act and many more sections.”

He also blamed a section of BJP leaders who had plotted and planned against him for political reasons.

20221101-081803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC dismisses Adhir Ranjan’s plea for probe into Metro Dairy stake...

    Suspected food poisoning in baby shower ceremony in TN: 1 dead,...

    Cheetahs from Namibia to land in Jaipur on way to new...

    National Games hockey: Karnataka set up men’s gold medal match with...