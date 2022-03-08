Shriram City Union Finance announces interim dividend of Rs 27 for FY22

BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Non-banking financial company Shriram City Union Finance on Tuesday said the company’s Board approved an interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for the financial year FY22.

March 17, 2022 is the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to the eligible shareholders.

The latest dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share paid to the eligible shareholders on November 24, 2021, the firm said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.

At 1.50 p.m., the shares of the company traded at Rs 1,445, up 0.2 per cent from the previous close.

Since the start of 2022, it, however, fell over 20 per cent, exchange data showed.

