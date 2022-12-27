ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shriya Pilgaonkar is all praise for Bhuvan Bam’s journey from YouTuber to actor

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is awaiting the release of her streaming show ‘Taaza Khabar’, is gushing about her co-actor, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s rise as a digital superstar. Bhuvan, who swayed the nation with his relatable videos on YouTube will be seen essaying the role of a sanitation worker in ‘Taaza Khabar’.

Commenting on Bhuvan’s journey, the actress said, “It’s incredible to see Bhuvan’s journey and evolution. He really is such a wonderful person and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with him. I could see the hard work and passion with which he has approached this character.”

She further mentioned, “He has done an outstanding job as Vasya and the Madhu-Vasya chemistry has turned out to be really special. We got to know each properly through the process of the shoot and we’re good friends now. I think people are going to enjoy our on-screen chemistry. This cast and crew in general has been fun to work with.”

She went on to state how the show’s story skillfully weaves two ends of parent-child love and love between romantic partners, “The story beautifully explores the relationship between a parent and their child as well as between 2 lovers. And of course, I love the music of our show. It’s a great vibe. I’m sure the viewers are going to have as much fun watching as we’ve had making the show.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under BB Ki Vines productions, and directed by Himank Gaur, the series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6, 2023.

20221227-181203

