Shriya Pilgaonkar returns to theatre with ‘Internal Affairs’

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is widely known for her portrayal of Sweety Gupta in ‘Mirzapur’, has returned to the theatre stage after two years of the coronavirus pandemic with her play ‘Internal Affairs’.

She recently rehearsed with her theatre co-actors Shikha Talsania, Hussain Dalal, and Priyanshu Painyuli at Prithvi Theatre.

Shriya began her acting journey with stage and the actress made a revisit to the medium after wrapping up her recent series, the details of which are still under wraps.

Expressing her excitement over returning to the theatre stage after two years, Shriya Pilgaonkar says, “I was really excited to be back on stage after two years. ‘Internal Affairs’ was one of my first plays with Akvarious Productions from where I started my journey. It’s a romantic comedy and we’ve performed more than 90 shows across India and worldwide. These three days of performing at Prithvi were so much fun. The shows were houseful and we got a lot of love “

The actress thoroughly loved jamming with her co-actors on stage, as she states, “It has been a fun journey sharing the stage with Shikha Talsania, Hussain Dalal, and Priyanshu Painyuli, who are all not just good actors but close friends. Performing on the Prithvi stage is a special experience and we’ve always got a lot of love here.”

Pandemic has hit the artiste community badly. Two years down the line, things continue to be difficult for the community. The actress makes a thoughtful remark as she says, “After everything that’s happened in the past two years , we need to support the arts in all its forms! After two years of the pandemic, it was good to see people heading back to the theatre and movies.”

“I don’t get much time for theatre because of my shoots but I hope to be able to make time in the future because being on stage is a different thrill”, she concludes

