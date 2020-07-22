Shriya Pilgaonkar pens love note for self

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar travelled back in time and shared a note from her travel diary.

She wrote on Instagram: “A love letter to myself…Oh the luxury of leaving all your beliefs behind and seeing everything you thought you knew about yourself and the world in a different light. Moments of boundless joy and a light heart that’s only in the present.”

“Grateful to have had the opportunity to go on some beautiful journeys. Reliving them while putting this together,” she shared along with a video giving a glimpse of her travel diary.