ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shriya Saran reveals her character’s look in Chandru’s ‘Kabzaa’

By NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shriya Saran on Monday revealed her character’s name and look in director Chandru’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Kabzaa’, featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who shared pictures, said, “‘Kabzaa’ is an action movie set in 1970s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I’m curious to know about it.. aren’t you? Directed by the amazing Chandru.”

She also went on to add, “Thank you for making me part of this beautiful film.”

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film.

The film is expected to release simultaneously in seven languages, which is a first. Apart from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the unit also plans to release the film in Odiya and Bengali as well.

20220307-180807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.