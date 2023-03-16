ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shriya Saran: Upendra Rao doesn’t act like the superstar he is

Actress Shriya Saran, who is known for her work in films like ‘Drishyam’ franchise, ‘Awarapan’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’ and ‘RRR’, is awaiting the release of her next film ‘Kabzaa’. She recently shared that her co-actor in the film Upendra Rao, does not act like a superstar when he is on the sets and is very humble.

Talking about the first time she shared screen space with Upendra, Shriya said: “The first time I met him, we were shooting for the song ‘Namaami Namaami’. It’s beautifully choreographed by Chinni sir. The crew mentioned that Upendra sir is coming on set and everyone around was talking about him. Suddenly he walked in while I was learning my dance steps.”

She then spoke about how Upendra graced the set, in great detail. She told IMDb: “I turned back and saw him in his regal outfit as he is dressed as a king in the song. He was smiling even though everyone around him was very quiet and serious. He walked in with a big smile and was full of laughter. He is a superstar but doesn’t act like one. He is simply in love with his film set and is having a good time. For him it’s really hard to accept appreciation but it’s very easy for him to appreciate and praise others, and that speaks volumes about him.”

Upendra too praised Shriya as he said: “When I heard that you are doing this movie, I thought wow! Just a dream come true. I’d approached you for two-three movies in the past, but you were so busy, acting in so many Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil movies.”

‘Kabzaa’ is set to debut in theatres on March 17.

