Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram page to slam bodyshaming while admitting that she had gone under the knife. Having undergone plastic surgery, she says she neither advocates it nor is against it, adding that she chooses to live that way.

In a long yet brave post, Kamal Haasan’s daughter said: “I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No — it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds.”

She ended the note saying she is learning to love herself a little more everyday “because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too”.

A few weeks ago in an interview with actress Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan opened up on her battle with depression, and overcoming alcoholism.

“I was trying to heal myself. I stopped caring about what people were saying. I had to figure it all out. I took a one year break,” Shruti said.

Shruti Haasan will soon be seen in the Telugu film “Krack” opposite Ravi Teja, and the Tamil film “Laabam” opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

–IANS

rsn/vnc