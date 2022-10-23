ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shruti Haasan celebrates Deepavali in Greece, thanks ‘The Eye’ team

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is now shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’, in Athens and Corfu, has thanked the unit of the film for their sweet gesture of getting her crackers to ensure that she does not miss celebrating Deepavali.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of her bursting crackers, Shruti wrote, “Wishing you and yours light and prosperity! Tomorrow is the start of amazing things for all of us.

“I thought I was away from my family on this special day and realised I found a lovely new film family in these beautiful people who took the time and effort to make Diwali so special!

“I’m so so filled with gratitude and never take these amazing moments for granted… there is magic and light in all places and all you have to do is open your heart and mind.

“Thank you to the amazing team of ‘THE EYE’ for this heart warming memory.”

Directed by Daphne Schmon and written by Emily Carlton, the film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s biggest and most established production house.

20221023-164604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann brings back special gifts for fans from Northeast

    Katrina Kaif bowled over Anshula Kapoor’s body transformation

    ‘Brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity’: PM Modi

    AP minister Perni Nani clarifies on MAA president Vishnu Manchu’s deleted...