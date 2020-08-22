Shruti Haasan on the price of sacrifice every profession demands

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan says all professions come with a price, and that mostly involves what you are willing to sacrifice.

“I think that the price of what you are willing to sacrifice is a personal choice that comes with every profession,” Shruti told IANS.

The actress, who is the daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, shares it is mostly the personal life one sacrifices.

“Mostly it is time and relationships that you sacrifice. Whether you work in a bank or you work in the movies,” she added.

Shruti has completed 11 years as an actor. She says she is always looking to improve herself. The actress recently starred in the digitally-released film, “Yaara”, which also featured Vidyut Jammwal, Kenny Basumatry, Vijay Varma and Amit Sadh.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

–IANS

