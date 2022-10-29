ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shruti Haasan shines a light on snow leopards

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is the brand ambassador of the WWF in India, has turned the spotlight on snow leopards by putting out an informative post on the fascinating animal.

Taking to Instagram to post a series of pictures of snow leopards, Shruti wrote: “WWF India and I are back with this month’s Shruti Haasan’s #FieldDiaries. And, this time, onto the green carpet, we bring you fascinating facts about the shy and mysterious Snow Leopards.”

“Snow leopards can’t roar, they have a ‘main’ call described as a ‘piercing yowl’ – that is so loud one can hear it over the roar of a river!” the actress wrote.

She went on to say: “Their wide, fur-covered feet act as natural snowshoes. Snow leopards can travel over 25 miles in a single night.”

Stating that the animal was also known as the ‘Ghost of the Mountains’ as they were rarely spotted, Shruti said that WWF India had developed and scaled-up initiatives to protect the animal.

“Some of their specific interventions include engaging local communities to protect the snow leopard and keeping a pulse of their population using robust monitoring tools,” she said, urging her followers to tell her through comments on how they would describe these magnificent creatures.

20221029-145406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Krushna Abhishek gets ‘Middle Class Love’ cast blessed by ‘kinnars’

    ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ poster to be launched by fans across India

    IANS Review: ‘Faactory’: A twisted love story, absurdly mounted (IANS Rating:...

    Disney censors same-sex affection in Pixar films