Shruti Haasan takes time to explore Turkey on off day

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is shooting in Turkey for Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer ‘NBK107’, made the most of an off day and chose to go for sightseeing along with her staff and co-star, master Satvik.

The actress and singer, along with her staff, explored the beauty of the city of Istanbul. Shruti’s staff have always been like family to her and they share a lovely rapport with the ‘Salaar’ actress.

Shruti visited a theme park and an arcade along with her co-star, child actor Satvik. The talented young boy is the son of director Gopichand Malineni and has worked with Shruti in ‘Krack’ previously.

The two went on rollercoaster rides and gaming zones and made the most of their day off.

The actress also posted videos of their joy rides together on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Shruti is shooting for a number of films. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer ‘NBK107’, she has a film opposite superstar Chiranjeevi tentatively titled ‘Chiru 154’ and ‘Salaar’ opposite Prabhas.

The actress also released her independent track ‘She is a Hero’ recently which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the track has been receiving rave revolve for its music and messaging.

