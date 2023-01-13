ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shruti Haasan tells why she missed ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event, slams report claiming ‘mental issues’ as reason

Actress Shruti Haasan has slammed a report claiming that she missed the ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event due to “mental issues”.

Directed by K. S. Ravindra, the film stars Shruti with Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa.

The daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared that she had viral fever, due to which she skipped the event.

Sharing screenshots on social media of several media reports which claimed Shruti Haasan has “mental problems” and is undergoing treatment, she wrote: “Ok so here’s the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental healthGuess what? It doesn’t work.”

“I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh andI had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do,” she added.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ is set to release on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be out on the same day.

