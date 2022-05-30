The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for civil services exams of the year 2021. Shruti Sharma has secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank. Women have won the all top three positions this year.

This results of the UPSC have been made available on its official website.

At least 23 students of Jamia residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the UPSC including all India topper Shruti Sharma. She said her ‘never give up’ attitude stood her in good stead.

Shruti Sharma, who became the topper this year, could not pass the UPSC in her last attempt. Despite this, she was not disappointed. She said, she got a big support from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the Jamia.

A total of 9,214 candidates had qualified for the UPSC in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in January, 2022. A total of 1,824 candidates got through for the Personality Test and interview, out of which 685 candidates (508 men and 177 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, top three are women.

Shruti Sharma had History as her optional subject. She graduated in History (Hons) from St Stephen’s College of the University of Delhi.

Ankita Agarwal, a graduate in Economics (Hons) from University of Delhi, secured second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects. Gamini Singla a graduate (B Tech) in Computer Science, came third in the rank with Sociology as her optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women. Educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Commerce and Medical Science from premier Institutions of the country such as IIT, AIIMS, VIT, PEC, University of Mumbai, University of Delhi, GB Pant University etc.

Top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like Anthropology, Economics, Geography, Hindi Literature, History, Mathematics, Medical Science, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology and Zoology as their optional choice in the Written (Main) Examination.

The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (7 Orthopedically Handicapped; 5 Visually Challenged, 8 Hearing Impaired & 5 Multiple Disabilities).

20220530-164203