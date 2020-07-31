Canindia News

Want to know how single life in lockdown looks like? Shruti Haasan will tell you

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE023

Actress Shruti Haasan shared a glimpse of how single life in the time of quarantine looks like.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she shared a compilation of clips. In the video, Shruti is seen lying in bed, juggling, smelling her own hair and posing in photoshoots.

“What single life in lockdown looks like after a 100 days #justjokes #ilovewalls #goingsolo,” she captioned the video.

On the work front, Shruti’s latest film “Yaara” released on an OTT platform. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatry and Sanjay Mishra.

The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story”.

