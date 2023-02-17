The Kerala CPI(M) on Friday ruled out a CBI probe into the murder of Kannur Youth Congress worker Shuaib.

The development comes two days after Akhash Thillenkary, the prime accused in the case, stated that he committed the crime at the behest of the CPI(M).

Since then, the Congress has been urging the Kerala government for a CBI probe.

Turning down the request, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan said, “The CBI is not the last word. Moreover the agency is now like a caged parrot, so there is no need for a probe by it,” Govindan said.

Notably, Thillenkary had gone public with the alleged role of the CPI(M) in the killing of 31-year-old Shuaib, when he, along with a few others, was waiting in front of a night eatery near Mattanur in Kannur district.

Four persons came in a car and threw bombs to create a scare.

They then slashed the youth with a sword. The incident occurred around 10.45 p.m and despite being rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

All along, the Congress has been demanding a CBI probe which was intensified after Thillenkary’s claim in social media that came as a comment to a local youth CPI(M) leader’s post.

Thillenkary wrote that he was instigated by the local party leaders at Edayannur to commit the crime.

While all such leaders have now landed secure jobs in Cooperative institutions, he did not get any consideration, he added.

The party’s apathy and lack of support forced him to engage in unethical activities, the comment further read.

He ended the note saying that if he opens his mouth, many in the CPI(M) will be forced to run for cover.

Meanwhile, Thillenkary is absconding after the wife of a personal staff of State Local Self Government Minister M.B.Rajesh approached the police with a complaint stating that his recent social media post about her has led to a lot of mental pressure and wanted the police to act.

For a long time, Thillenkary has been in the news and is known for his closeness to veteran CPI(M) leader P.Jayarajan, the present chairman of the Khadi Board here.

He is upset with the party leadership in Kannur for not coming to his aide.

Accusing the Chief Minister of harbouring the criminals, state Congress president K.Sudhakaran said when it comes to political murders unleashed by the

CPI(M), it has got the full support of leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan.

20230217-125202