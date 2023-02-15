Akhash Thillenkary, the prime accused in the Kannur Youth Congress worker Shuaib murder case, on Wednesday stated that he committed the crime at the behest of the CPI(M).

His post in social media came as a comment to a local youth CPI(M) leader’s post.

Thillenkary further wrote that he was instigated by the local party leaders at Edayannur.

While all such leaders have now landed secure jobs in Cooperative institutions, he did not get any consideration, he added.

The party’s apathy and lack of support forced him to engage in other illegal activities, the comment further read.

He ended the note saying that if he opens his mouth, many in the CPI(M) will have to run for cover.

Responding to his allegations, the youth wing of the CPI(M) accused Thillenkary of attempting to defame them, while Shuaib’s father said now all he wants to know is the names of leaders behind the crime.

“We also want to know why my son was killed and now that the first portion is out, we want to know the second part that is why was my son eliminated,” he said.

Shuaib’s murder took place in February 2018 when he, along with a few others, was waiting in front of a night eatery near Mattanur, in Kannur district. Four persons came in a car and threw bombs to create a scare.

They then slashed him with a sword. The incident occurred around 10.45 p.m and despite being rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

