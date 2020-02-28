“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” debutant Neeraj Singh garners praise

Mumbai, March 2 Actor Neeraj Singh, who recently made his Bollywood debut playing Jitendra Kumar’s younger brother in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, is garnering praise for his role in the film.

“Neeraj is a hardworking actor. I am sure he will be noticed by casting directors in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan;, and get more opportunities,” said veteran actor Gajraj Rao, who plays Neeraj’s father in the film.

“I played Gajraj sir’s younger son and Jeetu’s brother. On the first day itself, during the script reading Neena Gupta who plays Neeraj’s mother in the film) said my part was amazing and that I would do great. Finally when the output came, Ayushmaann, Gajraj sir, Neena Gupta, and the director praised me. Even (producer) Anand (L. Rai) sir liked my work. All of them have been supportive and I got to learn a lot from them. I’ll really cherish every thing and move forward with all the experience. Altogether it was a phenomenal experience working with such a star cast,” said Neeraj.

–IANS

