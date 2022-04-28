‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ actress Shubhaavi Choksey throws light on the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship.

Shubaavi said: “It’s firstly an honour to play a role like this in a show that has gained so much love. And about my character, she is a very supportive and caring mother to Ram and mother-in-law to Priya. The way Ram’s mother supports Priya and thinks about her well-being is something all mothers-in-law should do.”

“They should always be supportive of their daughters-in-law, treat them like their own daughters, and help them aspire to dream. And lastly, I love working with Priya she is a very hardworking and lovely person to work and be around with,” she added.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Channel.

