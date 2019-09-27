Shubhaavi Choksey happy with her ‘Kasautii…’ journey

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” recently turned one, and its actress Shubhaavi Choksey says the show provided the perfect platform for her to get back to work after becoming a mom.

Before the show was offered to her a year ago, she was a mother taking care of her child and waiting for him to start full-time school so that she could get back to acting – her passion.

“That’s when ‘Kasautii…’ came to me. I was looking forward to it more than anything ever,” recalled Shubhaavi.

“Everything about the show was perfect the production house from where my television career began… my lucky mascot, (producer) Ekta Kapoor and Balaji have a very special place in my heart. But little did I know that the team I’m going to work with, will be so nice too. We are a bunch of crazy people and thank God for that,” added the “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” actress.

She is “filled with gratitude that I am part of this show and extremely happy with this journey. I feel blessed,” she said.

On her character, Shubhaavi shared: “Mohini has never failed to surprise me. When I started, she was a woman filled with attitude, looked down upon people who didn’t have money.”

“But Mohini has had an amazing journey. From getting angry to showing her soft side, from a non-relatable woman to a mother who touched the hearts of many, from too much make-up and jewellery to nothing in many scenes, I have done many different kinds of scenes in the past year. It’s all thanks to Muzzammil, our director, and of course, the creative (team) and writers,” she added.

